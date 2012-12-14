You are viewing the free version of Ridge Rider News. To read full articles, please Subscribe or Login.

Shingletown's Pasing Parade

Jan 02 2017

Greetings to all of my Shinglebilly friends! Once again, it is I, Lotta Yapp, veteran of many other Shingletown events and so happy to be back once again. 

Article by: Vera DeWitt

Sheriff's Log 12/21-12/27

Jan 02 2017

12/19

 

Robert Charles Walker of Shingletown was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotics, prohibited from owning ammo, and felon with a firearm. 

Article by: Shasta County Sheriff's Office

Shingletown Shenanigans 12-26-16

Dec 26 2016

I have had good news before but this time it is a wonderful surprise. 

Article by: Glenda Merritt-Church

Sheriff's Log 12/14-12/20

Dec 26 2016

12/14

20800 block of Early Creek Lane, Palo Cedro, reporting he found the gun that was reported missing in April. 

Article by: Shasta County Sheriff's Office

Gold Country Holiday

Dec 19 2016

Having been raised in any number of city environments, it did not take me long to fall into a countrified Christmas holiday. 

Article by: Vera DeWitt

Festival Dinners

Dec 19 2016

Since there are so many different types of festivals, holidays etc. 

Article by: Viky Von Aspern

Cold Weather Tips

Dec 12 2016

Hypothermia

    When exposed to cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced. 

Article by: SMC

Sheriff's log 11/29-12/06

Dec 12 2016

11/29

Robert Lee Bailey of Shingletown was arrested for vehicle theft, failure to appear, driving on a suspended license, and controlled substance paraphernalia. 

Article by: Shasta County Sheriff's Office

S.C.C.’s Swan Song

Dec 05 2016

    I have read with interest the many comments on Shingletown Needs concerning the demise of S. 

Article by: Vera DeWitt

Shingletown Medical Center – Board Member Philip Graham

Dec 05 2016

    The Shingletown Medical Center (SMC) would like to introduce its Board Member, Philip Graham. 

Article by: SMC